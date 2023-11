WELLTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - According to the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO), deputies seized a firearm from a student at Antelope High School.

YCSO said they responded to a report of a student in possession of a firearm on campus at Antelope High School.

Deputies seized the firearm.

YCSO said there is no immediate threat to the area and there will be additional information later on.