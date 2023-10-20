Skip to Content
Yuma County

Weapons and Tactics Instructor course exercise at Kiwanis Park

Published 9:58 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma residents may have noticed an increase in military activity during the last few months. 

Aircraft have been soaring above the sky in preparation for the weapons and tactics instructor course, better known as WTI.

Today, WTI hosted a foreign humanitarian assistance exercise.

The primary landing zone was Kiwanis Park, with CH-53 and UH-1Y aircraft dropping off cargo and personnel.

Some spectators who came out to watch the action were local, and others were from thousands of miles away.

“We like helicopters, aircraft and so Yuma, you have all that, so we came, the French are here. They mixed a road trip with tourism and airplanes,” said Phillip, a French aircraft photographer.

Aircraft did not carry any kind of ordinance, and personnel did not have any weapons.

Role players dressed in civilian attire and wore reflective belts.

Samantha Byrd

Samantha Byrd joined the KYMA team in February 2022 and is a reporter and anchor for Fox 9.

You can reach out to her with story ideas at sammy.byrd@kecytv.com

