New homes at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Liberty Military Housing and the Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) celebrated Friday the grand opening of 60 new duplex houses.

The project is named "Sierra View" and cost more than $33 million.

According to Liberty Military Housing CEO Phillip Rizzo, the project set out to provide those who serve, as well as their families, a home worthy of their sacrifice.

“It’s critical that we provide a housing that’s available that’s affordable and that’s desirable right cause we’re competing with the market so to be able to provide a family a place to call home,” said Rizzo.

The housing is coming at a good time as there is currently a wait list for all service members who are moving to MCAS right now.

“It is easier if you can move into a house on base with a community that’s there and supportive they kind of understand what you’re going through particularly when you have service members who are deploying. So opening up all of these units this whole neighborhood.... it’s been a two-year project building these, it’s going to let us get a lot more service members housed on base," said Col. Jared K. Stone an MCAS Yuma Commanding Officer.

This project included street repairs, updating below and above-ground utilities, and demolishing and removing existing homes.