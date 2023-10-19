YPD to host DEA National Take Back event

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) and the Drug Enforcement Administration will be hosting an event to prevent pill abuse and theft by taking in unused and unwanted prescription drugs.

The community can bring in their unused and unwanted pills for proper disposal to the Yuma Police Department located at 1500 S. 1st Ave on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

YPD said the service is free and anonymous and will not ask or request for identification.

According to YPD, the initiative is addressing a vital public safety and public health issue.

Medicines that languish in homes are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse, and abuse, said YPD.

Prescription drug abuse rates are high, including the number of accidental poisoning and overdoses due to these drugs.

YPD said Americans are advised to not throw away unused medicines by flushing them down their toilet or throwing them in the trash as it can be hazardous.