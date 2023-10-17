YCSO issues level 3 sex offender notification

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) has issued a notification regarding a sex offender in the Yuma community.

In a press release, the offender, 33-year-old Gregorio Hernandez, has notified YCSO that he's living in the 3300 block of West 5th Street.

YCSO described Hernandez as five-feet, seven-inches tall, 197 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes, and is not wanted by YCSO at this time.

According to YCSO, Hernandez was convicted of four counts of carnal knowledge of a person under 18, four counts of public indecency, and one count of incest in the Cocopah Indian Tribal Court in Somerton on February 20, 2008. Hernandez was sentenced to 4.5 years in the Yuma County Adult Detention Center. The victim was young girl that knew Hernandez.

YCSO also said Hernandez pled guilty in the Yuma County Superior Court on September 29, 2021 for one count of failure to confirm identity, and was sentenced to two years of supervised probation.

YCSO further says Hernandez is considered a Level 3 sex offender with a high risk to reoffend, and that the notification follows YCSO's belief that "an informed community is a safer community."