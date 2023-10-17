Fall pavement preservation program to begin Oct. 30

City of Yuma says slurry and oil seal work will cause temporary street closures

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Yuma's next application of slurry, oil seal, and chip seal will begin on Monday, October 30, and will impact major roadways and subdivisions for about one month.

The Public Works Department administers the slurry seal program which is designed to add at least five years of life to the streets where it is applied.

Work hours will be from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and there will be some weekend work to minimize the impact on busier streets, said the City of Yuma.

Public Works administers surface treatments twice a year such as the Spring and Fall to keep the city's roadways in good condition and to extend its lifespan.

The City of Yuma said surface treatments include oil, slurry, and chip sealants.

Even though lane and street closures may cause temporary inconveniences, once completed, the roadways will look better, have an extended life span, and be safer for drivers, said the City of Yuma.

Drivers must be aware of lane restrictions and road closures during roadwork and anticipate delays on major roadways.

“Our continued focus this season is on residential neighborhoods, several major arterials, and City parking lots,” said Public Works Manager Michael Flowers. Referring to the thickness of the application to the pavement, he added, “With our consistent thicker application process, we are confident that the roads will have a proper seal, look nice, and provide an improved driving surface. Plus, with this more aggressive approach to applications, we can extend the life of the pavement at least five to eight years depending on the level and type of traffic.”

The City of Yuma said the contractor will contact affected properties 48 hours in advance of scheduled maintenance with a door hanger indicating the area where maintenance will take place, including the dates and times.

Here is a list of roadways and subdivisions to be preserved on the Pavement Preservation page of the City’s website.

Slurry seal

Subdivisions

Grana Estates

La Mesa Terrace

La Verne Terrace, units 3-4

Holiday Park

Palo Verde Estates, units 1-2

Pacific Village Estates

Arterial and collector streets

Avenue 5E, 28 th Street to 32 nd Street

Street to 32 Street Avenue 4E, 30 th Place to 32 nd Street

Place to 32 Street Araby Road, 24 th Street intersection

Street intersection Gila Ridge Road, Pacific Avenue to Avenue 3E

30 th Place, Avenue 4E to Avenue 5E

Place, Avenue 4E to Avenue 5E 18 th Street, 45 th Avenue to Avenue C

Street, 45 Avenue to Avenue C 24 th Street, Terraces Entrance- Araby Road

Street, Terraces Entrance- Araby Road 30 th Street, Pavement End to Avenue 3-1/2E

Street, Pavement End to Avenue 3-1/2E 30th Street, Avenue 3E to endpoint

Local streets

25 th Street, Arizona Avenue to James Drive

Street, Arizona Avenue to James Drive Kennedy Lane, 24 th Street to Kennedy Loop

Street to Kennedy Loop Shari Avenue, 30 th Place to 28 th Street

Place to 28 Street 28 th Street, Shari Avenue to eastern endpoint

Street, Shari Avenue to eastern endpoint Rebecca Avenue, 30 th Place to northern endpoint

Place to northern endpoint Kish Avenue, 30 th Place to northern endpoint

Place to northern endpoint Kyla Avenue, 30 th Place to 28 th Street

Place to 28 Street 28 th Street, Kyla Avenue to West End

Street, Kyla Avenue to West End Lakin Avenue, Palo Verde Street to 24 th Street

Street 17 th Street, 3 rd Avenue to Maple Avenue

Street, 3 Avenue to Maple Avenue 17 th Place, 4 th Avenue to Madison Avenue

Place, 4 Avenue to Madison Avenue 18 th Street, 4 th Avenue to 1 st Street

Street, 4 Avenue to 1 Street 19 th Street, 4 th Avenue to Arizona Avenue

Street, 4 Avenue to Arizona Avenue 8 th Place, Avenue B to eastern endpoint

Place, Avenue B to eastern endpoint 19th Avenue, Colorado Street to northern endpoint

Oil seal

Intersections

16th Street and 4th Avenue – expect lane closures and delays.

Subdivisions

Araby Crossing

Araby North

Desert Oasis, unit 3

Desert Sky, unit 1

Collector streets

Giss Parkway, 6th Street to Pacific Avenue

Local streets

Michigan Avenue, 32nd Street to 35th Road

Parking lots

North End Community Center

Valley Aquatic Center

Joe Henry Optimist Center

For questions or concerns, call Public Works at (928) 373-4504 or email Michael.Flowers@YumaAz.gov.