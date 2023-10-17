Fall pavement preservation program to begin Oct. 30
City of Yuma says slurry and oil seal work will cause temporary street closures
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Yuma's next application of slurry, oil seal, and chip seal will begin on Monday, October 30, and will impact major roadways and subdivisions for about one month.
The Public Works Department administers the slurry seal program which is designed to add at least five years of life to the streets where it is applied.
Work hours will be from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and there will be some weekend work to minimize the impact on busier streets, said the City of Yuma.
Public Works administers surface treatments twice a year such as the Spring and Fall to keep the city's roadways in good condition and to extend its lifespan.
The City of Yuma said surface treatments include oil, slurry, and chip sealants.
Even though lane and street closures may cause temporary inconveniences, once completed, the roadways will look better, have an extended life span, and be safer for drivers, said the City of Yuma.
Drivers must be aware of lane restrictions and road closures during roadwork and anticipate delays on major roadways.
“Our continued focus this season is on residential neighborhoods, several major arterials, and City parking lots,” said Public Works Manager Michael Flowers. Referring to the thickness of the application to the pavement, he added, “With our consistent thicker application process, we are confident that the roads will have a proper seal, look nice, and provide an improved driving surface. Plus, with this more aggressive approach to applications, we can extend the life of the pavement at least five to eight years depending on the level and type of traffic.”
The City of Yuma said the contractor will contact affected properties 48 hours in advance of scheduled maintenance with a door hanger indicating the area where maintenance will take place, including the dates and times.
Here is a list of roadways and subdivisions to be preserved on the Pavement Preservation page of the City’s website.
Slurry seal
Subdivisions
- Grana Estates
- La Mesa Terrace
- La Verne Terrace, units 3-4
- Holiday Park
- Palo Verde Estates, units 1-2
- Pacific Village Estates
Arterial and collector streets
- Avenue 5E, 28th Street to 32nd Street
- Avenue 4E, 30th Place to 32nd Street
- Araby Road, 24th Street intersection
- Gila Ridge Road, Pacific Avenue to Avenue 3E
- 30th Place, Avenue 4E to Avenue 5E
- 18th Street, 45th Avenue to Avenue C
- 24th Street, Terraces Entrance- Araby Road
- 30th Street, Pavement End to Avenue 3-1/2E
- 30th Street, Avenue 3E to endpoint
Local streets
- 25th Street, Arizona Avenue to James Drive
- Kennedy Lane, 24th Street to Kennedy Loop
- Shari Avenue, 30th Place to 28th Street
- 28th Street, Shari Avenue to eastern endpoint
- Rebecca Avenue, 30th Place to northern endpoint
- Kish Avenue, 30th Place to northern endpoint
- Kyla Avenue, 30th Place to 28th Street
- 28th Street, Kyla Avenue to West End
- Lakin Avenue, Palo Verde Street to 24th Street
- 17th Street, 3rd Avenue to Maple Avenue
- 17th Place, 4th Avenue to Madison Avenue
- 18th Street, 4th Avenue to 1st Street
- 19th Street, 4th Avenue to Arizona Avenue
- 8th Place, Avenue B to eastern endpoint
- 19th Avenue, Colorado Street to northern endpoint
Oil seal
Intersections
- 16th Street and 4th Avenue – expect lane closures and delays.
Subdivisions
- Araby Crossing
- Araby North
- Desert Oasis, unit 3
- Desert Sky, unit 1
Collector streets
- Giss Parkway, 6th Street to Pacific Avenue
Local streets
- Michigan Avenue, 32nd Street to 35th Road
Parking lots
- North End Community Center
- Valley Aquatic Center
- Joe Henry Optimist Center
For questions or concerns, call Public Works at (928) 373-4504 or email Michael.Flowers@YumaAz.gov.