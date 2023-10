YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The young man accused of robbing a vehicle while armed with a weapon was formally charged Monday.

18-year-old Elias Nerva now has five felony counts including two counts of unlawful flight from law enforcement.

His bond remains at $230,000.

Deputies say the armed robbery happened late last month on Fifth Street and May Avenue.

Nerva will be back in court later this week.