18-year-old suspect arrested for armed robbery of stolen car

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) said they arrested an 18-year-old suspect after a vehicle was stolen at gunpoint.

Deputies said on Saturday, September 30, they responded to a report of an armed robbery near W. 5th Street and S. May Avenue.

YCSO said a 2003 Infinity G35 was stolen at gunpoint by two unknown men who left the area before law enforcement arrived.

On Wednesday, October 11, the vehicle was found with the help of Yuma police, which led the YCSO Deputies and Investigators to the suspect of the armed robbery.

An 18-year-old man was arrested and booked into the Yuma County Detention Center for Armed Robbery, Theft of Means of Transportation, two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon,

Including two counts of Unlawful flight from pursuing law enforcement vehicle, said YCSO.

This case is still under investigation.

If you or anyone has information about this case, contact YCSO at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.