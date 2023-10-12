Yuma Proving Ground hosts Fire Prevention event for kids

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) Fire Station hosted an event to show elementary school students the dangers of playing with fire.

This is all part of fire prevention week, and YPG hosted Price Elementary School's fourth and fifth graders, along with some pre-schoolers from the YPG Development Center.

It is safe to say the kids were excited about the event.

“They’ve been counting the days. They let us know that we were coming over they were like 'Mrs. Findley, we cannot wait for the field trip' .. so this morning they were on their best behavior because they knew that we were coming over, so they’re really excited," said fourth and fifth-grade combo class teacher, Brenda Findley.

They hope to show these kids a few things about fire safety.

“First of all I want them to learn to safety, in case we ever do have a fire either at school or at home that they will know what to do,” said Findley.

The event was full of fun educational activities such as putting out an electronic fire, shooting a water house, getting to sit in a fire truck and so much more.

Through this, they also hoped to familiarize the kids with their local firefighters.

“It’s scary when you’ve got a bunch of guys show up and they’re all up this big gear, they’ve got masks on helmets, on it can be scary sometimes. To kind of desensitize the kids to those things so they understand we’re here to help,” said YPG Fire Chief Matthew Kelly.

However, Deputy Fire Chief Kelly also wanted the kids to leave with another message.

“You know we really want them to know we’re here to help. When they see us you know say hi, our job is community service, our job is community safety, and risk reduction so our job is to take care of them,” said Deputy Fire Chief Kelly.