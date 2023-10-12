Missing person found by deputies in desert area west of Telegraph Pass

YCSO reminds the public to not hesitate to call 911 to report a safety-concerning situation

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) said they found a missing person in the desert area west of Telegraph Pass who was found in good health.

Deputies said they received the report on Wednesday around 2:46 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they made contact with a teenager who said his father had walked into the desert after parking near Telegraph Pass.

YCSO said the teenager's father had mentioned he would be back in 10 minutes and had not been heard from or seen for the past two hours.

Tania Pavlak from YCSO said the father got lost after starting his walk.

According to YCSO, deputies believed the missing man was still on foot in the area and they began searching for him.

YCSO Search & Rescue canvassed the area and had aerial support from Western Sky Helicopters.

Deputies said the missing man was found in good health at 4:52 p.m.

YCSO is reminding the public to stay on designated or familiar trails, plan on bringing water, and always let someone know of your planned whereabouts before you start a hike.