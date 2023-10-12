Board of Supervisors meeting on rezoning project relocated to Yuma City Hall

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma County announced the upcoming Board of Supervisors meeting scheduled for October 16 will now take place at Yuma City Hall and begin at 9 a.m.

According to Yuma County, the change of location will help provide a more spacious and accommodating venue for community members and stakeholders.

The October 16 meeting will discuss the proposed development rezoning case.

A petition was started by Doris Goulet to stop proceeding with the zone change of Fortuna Wash.

Many Foothills residents are concerned with the proposed project as it would allow new apartments to be built near Frontage Road in the Fortuna Wash.

According to the petition, Foothills residents are concerned about the proposed increase of homes and people in the community as the area and residents will be impacted.

The petition also brings up reasons why residents should vote against the proposed project such as the increase of residents will impact the traffic, water supply, the sewer collection system, and electrical supply.

If you would like to sign the petition, click HERE.

Yuma County said attendees are encouraged to arrive early to get an available seat.

For those who can't make it in person, the meeting will be live-streamed on the City of Yuma website and Yuma County’s Facebook page.

For more information about the October 16 Board of Supervisors meeting, contact Yuma County at 928-373-1010.