YPD to host GAIN event this weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma police will host an event this weekend where you and your family can meet local first responders.

The G.A.I.N. (Getting Arizona Involved in Neighborhoods) event will give you the opportunity to learn more about a variety of programs, careers, and public safety.

Local first responders and military personnel will also display their equipment and vehicles.

"This is your opportunity to come out and meet your local law enforcement, first responders your local military and non-profits and talk to them in a good environment," explained Sgt. Lori Franklin, Yuma Police Department Public Information Officer.

The G.A.I.N. event will be on Saturday, October 14 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Target parking lot in Yuma.