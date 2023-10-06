The Healing Journey raises funds for a good cause

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Healing Journey is a non-profit organization that helps trauma patients, more specifically those who have suffered sexual abuse, domestic violence, or child abuse.

The organization held a burrito sale fundraiser Friday and will continue to hold fundraising events going forward.

“Raising extra funds allows The Healing Journey to reach out to underprivileged persons that need that help,” said Tina Castro River, a member of the event planning committee.

CEO and Founder of The Healing Journey Estrella Fitch was able to give her insight into the importance of the non-profit organization.

“And I thought you know there has to be more in Yuma and that’s what drove me thirteen years ago to open up a different place, a place where people can heal, actually heal from their abuse," said Fitch.

A customer at the organization’s fundraiser and supporter of The Healing Journey explained all of the good being done by the organization.

“Dealing with certain traumas in life with domestic violence abuse, physical abuse, it has helped our community just help the women grow and get back into the community and the workforce and evolve and elevate themselves,” said Gabriella Chim.

The organization has even helped Chim deal with certain traumas of her past.

“It’s given me a place to talk to sit down and conversate with other like-minded women who have gone through some of the similar traumas that I have gone through and found some peace of mind," explained Chim.

All of these earnings from the fundraiser will go towards victims who have suffered from these traumas.

The Helping Journey will also be hosting events in the coming weeks such as their domestic violence candlelight walk next Tuesday.