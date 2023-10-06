Skip to Content
Yuma County

City of Yuma seeking ideas for ‘Brownfields to Innovation District’ project

KYMA
By
today at 12:17 PM
Published 10:02 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Yuma hosted a meeting with the public to inform people about the "Brownfields to Innovation District" project and get ideas for the areas south of Giss Parkway.

Residents will also be able to learn how this project will enhance the city and local economy.

Those attending will be able to discuss several matters that will form the Old Town South area, which is included in the City of Yuma General Plan.

The city hopes to hear from the community on what to do with the "Old Town South" or "Brownfields" area.

The land runs from Giss Parkway to Seventh Street and from Madison Avenue to Gila Street.

Valeria Rodriguez will have more tonight.

Article Topic Follows: Yuma County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Valeria Rodriguez

Valeria Rodriguez joined the KYMA team as a multimedia journalist in June 2023.
If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at valeria.rodriguez@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content