City of Yuma seeking ideas for ‘Brownfields to Innovation District’ project

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Yuma hosted a meeting with the public to inform people about the "Brownfields to Innovation District" project and get ideas for the areas south of Giss Parkway.

Residents will also be able to learn how this project will enhance the city and local economy.

Those attending will be able to discuss several matters that will form the Old Town South area, which is included in the City of Yuma General Plan.

The city hopes to hear from the community on what to do with the "Old Town South" or "Brownfields" area.

The land runs from Giss Parkway to Seventh Street and from Madison Avenue to Gila Street.

Valeria Rodriguez will have more tonight.