La Fonda’s final hoorah, accepting pre-orders

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Fans of Yuma food staple, La Fonda, will have one more opportunity to place an order before the restaurant closes for good.

La Fonda closed its doors for dine-in customers over the weekend.

However, Restaurant Manager Franchesca Ramos said the consistent love showed on social media helped her decision to keep the kitchen open just a little longer.

“I just felt so bad, so guilty, because a lot of our customers equate having La Fonda for their family dinners and that’s what makes their family dinners,” said Ramos.

To some, the establishment was more than simply just a restaurant.

“It was a gathering place for people everybody got their maza and their stuff here for tamales for Christmas time so it's going to be really different without it being here for sure, very important to the community,” said a former employee and customer Alexandra Power.

Before she and her family parted ways from the restaurant, Ramos just wanted to give her customers one final taste.

“I just felt so guilty and I wanted to make sure that the customers who’ve supported us all these years get to have that final last farewell,” said Ramos.

However, there is still hope for La Fonda to remain, but it would be under different management.

“I would love for another dreamer to come in and say we’ll pick up the torch and we’ll continue on so that way La Fonda can continue being that historical pillar in the community,” said Ramos.

Ramos said the pre-order window will probably be available for the next few weeks with pick-up slated for November 1.