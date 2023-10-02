Daytime lane restrictions on US 95 near Yuma on Oct. 3

Drivers should plan ahead and allow extra travel time

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - There will be daytime lane restrictions on US 95 between Rifle Range Road (milepost 35) and Wellton Mohawk Canal Bridge (milepost 39) in Yuma Tuesday, Oct. 3.

The Arizona Department of Transportation listed these restrictions that will happen from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.:

An 11-foot vehicle width restriction will be in place.

Flaggers and a pilot car will direct motorists through the work zone.

The speed limit will be reduced to 25 mph.

Contractors will be repairing the pipe as part of the US 95: Rifle Range Road to Wellton-Mohawk Canal Roadway Widening project.