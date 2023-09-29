YCSO issues safety notice when farm equipment is on roadways

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) is notifying the public about the importance of farm vehicle and rural road safety.

In a press release, YCSO is encouraging drivers "to be mindful, slow down and share the road" to not only ensure their safety, but also ensuring the safety of farmers across the county.

YCSO says drivers should also pay special attention to stationary farm equipment on the side of road as farmers are working nearby, and that drivers should be aware that farmers operating the farm vehicles have limited visibility in the rear.

Furthermore, YCSO recommends the following rules for drivers:

Be patient and make sure it is safe before attempting to pass slow-moving equipment.

When approaching farm equipment, slow down and use caution.

Watch for debris dropped by trucks. It is safer to brake or drive through debris than to veer into oncoming cars or off the road.

At the same time, YCSO recommends these following rules for farmers operating their farm vehicles:

Use lights and flashers to make equipment more visible.

Do not leave vehicles and/or equipment unattended on the roadway

Use slow-moving vehicle emblems on equipment traveling less than 30 mph.

Consider using a follow vehicle when moving equipment, especially at night.

