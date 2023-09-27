City of Yuma to host auction of surplus property

Auction will be on Saturday, Oct. 7 at 9 a.m.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Yuma's Public Auction will be happening on Saturday, October 7 at the city's surplus property warehouse located at 190 W. 14th St.

The City of Yuma said miscellaneous items are up for bids including:

Various vehicles

Bicycles

Electronics

Desks, office chairs

Watches, jewelry

Tools

Scrap metal

Industrial pumps

Drill press, electric motors

Industrial metal shelving

Copiers and other items

These items that will be auctioned are generally well-used and in various conditions but are no longer needed.

Other items came to the City of Yuma as evidence in criminal cases.

Surplus property belonging to the city is disposed of in a manner as required by state law and the Yuma City Charter through public auctions, competitive sealed bids, or other appropriate methods, said the City of Yuma.

If you would like to take a look at the items available for bidding and/or to register for the auction, go to the site between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Friday, October 6.

The City of Yuma said there is no fee to register.

Registration for the auction will also be available between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. the morning of the auction.

According to the City of Yuma, all items are sold "as is, where is" and should be picked up the same day.

Here are what bidders and buyers should be aware of:

No items have been authenticated; unless a certificate indicating otherwise came with the property.

No warranty or guarantee is implied.

Buyer assumes all risk with purchase.

Absolutely no returns.

No items will leave the auction area until they have been paid in full.

Bidder is responsible for item(s) after award. Bidder buys it, bidder loads it. The City is not responsible for any items once sold.

Vehicles and other large equipment can only be removed at the completion of the auction.

The City of Yuma said bidders are advised the total price will include a 10 percent buyer's premium and 8.412 percent sales tax.

For more information on the City of Yuma Public Auction, call 928-373-5104.