Yuma County Chamber of Commerce offers eGift Cards

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Starting earlier this month, the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce started offering an eGift Card that can be redeemed in various locations around Yuma County in hopes of keeping money local.

There is no need to go physically to a store to purchase a gift card and it can done online on a phone or laptop.

The eGift card is used on the MasterCard platform and will also display how much is left on the card.

Executive Director of the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce Kimberly Kahl said she hopes to have 100 small businesses signed up by the end of the year.

Currently, there are 20 small businesses that accept the gift card.

To see which ones they are and to get an eGift card, you can click here.