Man with serious injuries after early morning crash

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A 63-year-old man was seriously injured after a commercial semi-truck failed to stop while pulling out from a private drive and crashed with a truck.

The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) said they received the report of the crash on Tuesday early morning at 4:50 a.m. in the area of County 13th St. and S. Somerton Avenue.

Deputies said a Ford F-150 was driving northbound on Somerton Avenue when the commercial semi-truck failed to stop and was pulling out from a private drive, which then crashed with the truck.

YCSO said the driver of the Ford F-150 was pinned inside his truck and Rural Metro assisted with taking him out of the vehicle.

The driver of the Ford F-150, a 63-year-old man, received serious injuries and was airlifted to a Phoenix-area hospital, said YCSO.

Deputies also said the passenger of the Ford F-150 was treated for minor injuries at the scene and the driver of the semi-truck did not report injuries.

This case is under investigation.

YCSO said alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

If you or anyone has any information about the crash, contact YCSO at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.