Skip to Content
Yuma County

Domestic Violence Awareness Conference in San Luis on Friday

San Luis Scholarship Pageant
By
today at 5:13 PM
Published 6:01 PM

Conference happening on Friday, September 29 in San Luis, Arizona

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Miss San Luis 2023 Melany Enriquez will be hosting the Domestic Violence Awareness Conference: Breaking the Chains which will be on Friday, September 29.

Doors will open at 5 p.m. and will be at the Cesar Chavez Cultural Center located at 1015 N Main St, San Luis, AZ.

“We are only days away from our Domestic Violence Awareness Conference: Breaking the Chains. I am so excited for all of you to see what has been in the works for months. I’m expecting to have a beautiful and informational event. As most of you may know, my platform is domestic violence awareness, and my goal during my year as Miss San Luis is to bring that into our community even more. Through this event, I believe I will be achieving just that. Make sure to join us on September 29th at the Cesar Chavez Cultural Center, where our doors will open at 5 p.m. Hope to see you there!”

Miss San Luis 2023, Melany Enriquez
Article Topic Follows: Yuma County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Faith Rodriquez

Faith Rodriquez is a digital content director who joined in 2022.

If you any story ideas then you can contact her at:
faith.rodriquez@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content