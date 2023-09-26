Domestic Violence Awareness Conference in San Luis on Friday
SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Miss San Luis 2023 Melany Enriquez will be hosting the Domestic Violence Awareness Conference: Breaking the Chains which will be on Friday, September 29.
Doors will open at 5 p.m. and will be at the Cesar Chavez Cultural Center located at 1015 N Main St, San Luis, AZ.
“We are only days away from our Domestic Violence Awareness Conference: Breaking the Chains. I am so excited for all of you to see what has been in the works for months. I’m expecting to have a beautiful and informational event. As most of you may know, my platform is domestic violence awareness, and my goal during my year as Miss San Luis is to bring that into our community even more. Through this event, I believe I will be achieving just that. Make sure to join us on September 29th at the Cesar Chavez Cultural Center, where our doors will open at 5 p.m. Hope to see you there!”Miss San Luis 2023, Melany Enriquez