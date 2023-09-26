Domestic Violence Awareness Conference in San Luis on Friday

Conference happening on Friday, September 29 in San Luis, Arizona

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Miss San Luis 2023 Melany Enriquez will be hosting the Domestic Violence Awareness Conference: Breaking the Chains which will be on Friday, September 29.

Doors will open at 5 p.m. and will be at the Cesar Chavez Cultural Center located at 1015 N Main St, San Luis, AZ.