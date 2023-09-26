Arizona at Work seeks to help youth gain employment

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona at Work Youth Services Program is helping teens and young adults find jobs.

The program is at the Martin Luther King Youth Career Center and it's open to locals between the ages of 16 to 24.

They can get work experience opportunities, leadership roles, and community service.

“We’re here to assist them with any support, we have paid internship opportunities so we’re here to help them get that experience in that career field that they're looking for,” said Evelyn Aello, Youth Program Manager for Arizona at Work Youth Services.

The program also pays the participants for certain accomplishments such as getting credentials and diplomas, while also participating in an internship and completing other tasks.

“I would say the best part is that you receive incentives for doing things you probably already love, like right now I’m working on my career, but I’m still receiving incentives just for going to school and getting good grades,” said Leeza Jones, a participant of Arizona at Work Youth Services Program.

The program is funded by the "Workforce in Innovation and Opportunity Act" and currently has a little over 300 participants enrolled.

