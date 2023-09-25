HSOY at full capacity, asks community for support

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Humane Society of Yuma is at full capacity once again, and they said this time they have seen an increase in animals that need medical attention.

Like Argo, a four-month-old puppy who was found with a rope wrapped around his neck and is looking for his forever family.

They have a range of dogs and cats available for adoption and hope people can open up their homes to a new furry friend.

If you are unable to adopt, there are many other ways you can help such as volunteering at the shelter or taking a dog out for the day which helps them get their energy out.

They are also offering an incentive of $100 off a tattoo if you adopt until the end of the month, being donated by Sacred Culture Tattoo Shop.

For more information, go to https://www.hsoyuma.com/.