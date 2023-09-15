Skip to Content
Dave’s Hot Chicken in Yuma grand opening

Abraham Retana
By ,
today at 1:27 PM
Published 1:41 PM

New branch location is next to Chipotle at Yuma Palms Mall

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Dave's Hot Chicken in Yuma officially had its grand opening on Friday and is welcoming the community to try out their food.

The new location is at 1525 S. Yuma Palms Parkway.

Dave's Hot Chicken is open Sundays to Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and on Fridays and Saturdays, they are open from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m.

The fast food restaurant's menu mainly consists of hot fried chicken and customers can change their spice level to however they would like.

Melissa Zaremba will be live from Dave's Hot Chicken to give your local weather forecast on News 11 at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

