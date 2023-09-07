Yuma Community Food Bank tackles food insecurity

Yuma, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Food insecurity, on the rise in Yuma County, with more people feeling the pinch at grocery stores due to inflation.

September is Hunger Action Month, an annual nationwide campaign, where food banks come together to raise awareness about hunger in America and inspire action.

The Yuma Community Food Bank said 20% of Yuma County residents suffer from food insecurity, so during the month of September, the organization’s goal is to spread awareness and minimize that number.

“There were times that I was really ill and I had no food, and the food bank helped me,” said Karina Travino.

Karina Travino has been coming to the Yuma Community Food Bank for the past 30 years.

“I’m not the only one who’s hurting out there. I know there are a lot of people in wheelchairs like I am, and they don’t come out because they’re in their wheelchairs. No, you gotta thrive, and keep going,” said Travino.

According to Feeding America, in counties with high food insecurity, one in five people have a disability.

Travino said she doesn’t use the food bank as often anymore, but when she does, it's because she truly needs it.

“I get on the bus, my boyfriend helps me, we get off here in the front and I get my stuff and get back on the bus and go back,” said Travino.

Travino said she wouldn’t be where she is today without the food bank.

“There’s one in five people typically in the state of Arizona, that are going without food or have insecurities because of food,” said Food Bank President and CEO Shara Whitehead.

The food bank said the number of families served is up seven percent since this time last year.

Serving 71,000 households since January first.

“Just this week alone, we had one of our highest days where we served almost 600 households on Tuesday,” said Food Bank Agencies and Programs Manager Mallory Zamora.

Click here to see how you can get involved with Hunger Action Month.