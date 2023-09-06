Skip to Content
Yuma County

USDA awards $266 million in loans and grants for rural businesses and farmers

KYMA
By
Published 9:48 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced they are awarding $266 million in loans and grants to rural small businesses, farmers, and ranchers for them to make investments in renewable energy and energy-efficient improvements.

This funding is part of President Biden's Inflation Reduction Act and is meant to combat the climate crisis.

“Creating opportunity for rural communities means investing in farmers, ranchers, and small businesses,” Secretary Vilsack said. 

We talked to Charlene Fernandez, who shared with us that these loans and grants are meant to not just help rural small businesses but to help them thrive.

They want Yuma County to prosper and continue to grow especially San Luis and Somerton.

