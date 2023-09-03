YCSO advises community on rising water levels at the Colorado River

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) advised the community of an increase in water levels at the lower Colorado River.

In a press release, the Imperial Dam released approximately "8,000-10,000 cubic feet per second (CFS)" into the river, "compared to their average release of 1,000 CFS."

YCSO further said the increased water levels were expected to reach the Ocean to Ocean Bridge by 10:00am Sunday, with the water levels increasing quickly and substantially, affecting the river current.

In addition, YCSO is asking the community to be cautious if anyone is planning on doing any recreational activities near the water during Labor Day weekend, like swimming, boating, fishing, etc.