Skip to Content
Yuma County

YCSO advises community on rising water levels at the Colorado River

KYMA
By , ,
today at 11:14 AM
Published 11:32 AM

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) advised the community of an increase in water levels at the lower Colorado River.

In a press release, the Imperial Dam released approximately "8,000-10,000 cubic feet per second (CFS)" into the river, "compared to their average release of 1,000 CFS."

YCSO further said the increased water levels were expected to reach the Ocean to Ocean Bridge by 10:00am Sunday, with the water levels increasing quickly and substantially, affecting the river current.

In addition, YCSO is asking the community to be cautious if anyone is planning on doing any recreational activities near the water during Labor Day weekend, like swimming, boating, fishing, etc.

cidf_lm3l1fd20Download
Article Topic Follows: Yuma County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

Author Profile Photo

Zackary Moran-Norris

Zackary Moran-Norris joined KYMA in July 2023 as a weekend reporter. Send him your story ideas to zackary.moran-norris@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content