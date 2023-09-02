Heavy rain brings flash flooding in Yuma County

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - What started as rain early Saturday morning later brought flash flooding to Yuma County.

The flood was seen all throughout the county with even people being stuck in their cars.

The rain stopped early Saturday evening.

We talked to a couple of locals and many have not seen this much rain in a very long time but are happy to finally get some, even if it brought flooding to the city.

Some even describe it as "crazy weather" since rain is not very common in Yuma.

We are still in monsoon season, so make sure to keep track of the latest weather updates.