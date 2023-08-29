Yuma and San Luis city offices closed on Labor Day

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Cities of Yuma and San Luis have announced that their offices will be closed in observance of Labor Day.

The City of Yuma says they will close their offices on Friday and Monday, and that their trash collection will change due to the holiday. However, they say curbside recyling pickups will take place as normal.

At the same time, the City of San Luis says emergency and law enforcement services will remain open.

Trash collection in San Luis will also be affected due to the holiday. Monday and Thursday routes will be collected on Tuesday and Thursday while Tuesday and Friday routes will be collected on Wednesday and Friday.

