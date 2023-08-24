How Title IX plays a role in Yuma high schools

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Restroom policies in schools for transgender students remain a hot topic in Arizona.

Title IX has been around for about the last 50 years as part of the Education Amendments of 1972 and forbids sex-based discrimination in any place of education that receives federal funding.

I talked to Tim Brienza, the Yuma Union High School District (YUHSD) Superintendent to learn how this has affected the high schools in Yuma.

Brienza said if a student feels they are being discriminated against, they are encouraged to speak up so staff can help assist with the situation and find a way to make students feel more comfortable.

He assured students in Yuma County are protected and will not allow discrimination in the schools.

Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne released a statement regarding transgender students last week.

"I am defending the state law that prohibits biological boys from participating in girls’ sports and the basic legal argument for that action is similar to the one that addresses the use of bathrooms, locker rooms and shower areas." "Arizona Department of Education strongly advises that schools not initiate a policy that allows biological boys to use restrooms, locker rooms or shower facilities that are intended for girls.... Schools can provide separate facilities – even small ones that are open to either gender - that meet the needs of transgender students without compromising the dignity of others." Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne

To read the full statement you can click here.