San Luis Vice Mayor appointed to be on Sunset Health’s Board of Directors

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - San Luis's Vice Mayor Luis Cabrera has been appointed to be on Sunset Health's Board of Directors.

In a press release, the Board is composed of "community leaders with extensive experience serving the needs of their patient population. Through the board's guidance, the organization highlights its vision and purpose while looking for new innovative ways to broaden its impact."

"It is an honor to continue serving my community as part of Sunset Health Board of Directors," Cabrera stated. "I look forward to continuing to advocate for our residents' needs."

"I would like to congratulate Vice Mayor Luis E. Cabrera on his appointment to Sunset Health's Board of Directors," said San Luis Mayor Nieves Riedel. "He will be a great asset on that board."

To learn more about Sunset Health's Board of Directors, click here.