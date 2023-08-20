Skip to Content
Yuma County

YCSO investigates Sunday morning rollover accident

KYMA
By , ,
today at 11:30 AM
Published 11:38 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) is investigating a rollover accident late Sunday morning.

According to YCSO, the crash occurred in the area of Avenue 3E and 32nd Street, and had advised those in the area to drive with caution.

As of 11:16am, the lanes are back open, according to KYMA reporter Zackary Moran-Norris, but there is no further information regarding the accident.

However, KYMA will keep you updated on the story.

Article Topic Follows: Yuma County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

Author Profile Photo

Zackary Moran-Norris

Zackary Moran-Norris joined KYMA in July 2023 as a weekend reporter. Send him your story ideas to zackary.moran-norris@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content