YCSO investigates Sunday morning rollover accident

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) is investigating a rollover accident late Sunday morning.

According to YCSO, the crash occurred in the area of Avenue 3E and 32nd Street, and had advised those in the area to drive with caution.

As of 11:16am, the lanes are back open, according to KYMA reporter Zackary Moran-Norris, but there is no further information regarding the accident.

