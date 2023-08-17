Skip to Content
Yuma County

Yuma County Public Works offering free sandbags to residents

Yuma County
today at 4:08 PM
Published 4:16 PM

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Department of Public Works is offering free sandbags to residents to prepare for potential rainfall from Hurricane Hilary.

Sandbags will be available from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, August 18, and Saturday, August 19 at the Yuma County Public Works facility located at 4343 S. Avenue 5 1/2E.

Residents can get a maximum of eight sandbags per vehicle and bags will be prefilled.

Public Works said they will not accept returns of sandbags once distributed.

Faith Rodriquez

Faith Rodriquez is a digital content director who joined in 2022.

If you any story ideas then you can contact her at:
faith.rodriquez@kecytv.com

