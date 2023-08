YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Homeward Bound Animal Rescue (YHBR) has rescued and took in 16 puppies.

In a couple of Facebook Live videos, the shelter rescued the puppies in Dateland Sunday afternoon.

In the videos, the organizers say the puppies are in need of people to help foster and bathe the puppies.

If anyone wants to help YHBR out, call 928-975-9300 or visit their website here.