Skip to Content
Yuma County

Local music center prepares for back-to-school instrumental rental needs

Valeria Rodriguez
By
today at 12:00 PM
Published 11:50 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Fretworks Music Center is gearing up for all the future musicians to be pouring in through their doors.

Fretworks offers instrument rentals for those in Orchestra or Band, they get all their instruments from Bertrand's Music in San Diego.

They also offer a variety of other instruments and even lessons.

General Manager Lisa Rammelt said they take trips back and forth to make sure they never run out of instruments.

If your kid needs an instrument you can visit yumabandrentals.com and they will let you know when it is ready for pickup.

Article Topic Follows: Yuma County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Valeria Rodriguez

Valeria Rodriguez joined the KYMA team as a multimedia journalist in June 2023.
If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at valeria.rodriguez@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content