Local music center prepares for back-to-school instrumental rental needs

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Fretworks Music Center is gearing up for all the future musicians to be pouring in through their doors.

Fretworks offers instrument rentals for those in Orchestra or Band, they get all their instruments from Bertrand's Music in San Diego.

They also offer a variety of other instruments and even lessons.

General Manager Lisa Rammelt said they take trips back and forth to make sure they never run out of instruments.

If your kid needs an instrument you can visit yumabandrentals.com and they will let you know when it is ready for pickup.