Yuma County

One person in serious condition following attempted homicide

KYMA
By ,
today at 1:21 PM
Published 1:44 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) is investigating an attempted homicide that left one man in serious condition.

According to a press release, officers responded to a report by the Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) at around 1:30am. Upon arrival, they learned that a 31-year-old man had been shot.

YPD also said that the incident occurred in the area of South Pacific Avenue and East Levee Road and the victim sought medical treatment at YRMC after the shooting.

YPD said that the investigation is active, and they do not have any suspects at this time.

If anyone has any information regarding the case, call YPD at (928) 373-4700 or 78-CRIME at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest, then you receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Dillon Fuhrman

dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com

Vanessa Gongora

Vanessa Gongora joined the KYMA News 11 team in 2022.

vanessa.gongora@kecytv.com

