YPD to conduct impaired driving enforcement detail on Memorial Day weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) will be conducting an impaired driving enforcement detail for Memorial Day Weekend.

According to YPD, they will start on Friday, May 26 through Monday, May 29. This is to ensure the safety on the roadways during the holiday weekend.

YPD also said that additional officers will be roaming the streets, looking out for drivers under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

In addition, YPD said they will collaborate with the San Luis, Somerton and Wellton Police Departments, and they recommend following the five steps they provide:

Plan a safe way home *before* the parties begin.

Before drinking, designate someone who's sober and leave your car keys at home.

If you're unable to drive, call a cab, an Uber driver, a sober friend, or a family member.

If you see a driver under the influence, immediately call 911.

If you know someone who's about to drive under the influence, take their keys and help them find another way to get to where they're going.

While YPD said to not "forget to enjoy and have fun," they urge the community to have fun responsibly.