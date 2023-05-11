Three suspects rob Chevron gas station, investigation ongoing

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Three suspects held up a Chevron in the area near East 52nd Street and South Arizona Avenue.

According to the Yuma Police Department (YPD), they received a report at around 3:14am on Thursday, May 11. During the investigation, they learned that three suspects, all wearing black masks and clothing, and carrying black backpacks, entered the gas station with the intention of stealing money.

After robbing the Chevron, the suspects fled the scene on foot in a northwestern direction with the money, but YPD did not say how much the suspects took.

Fortunately, YPD did not report any injuries, and confirmed that the suspects did not display a weapon.

The investigation is ongoing as YPD is reviewing surveillance footage. If you want to learn more about how you can help YPD, then read the press release below.