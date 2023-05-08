Arizona Cardinals to host fan festival at AWC

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Cardinals are visiting Yuma Tuesday to host a mini-fan festival at the Arizona Western College.

According to a press release, the festival will take place on the AWC courtyard from 4:00pm to 6:00pm and will feature the Cardinal players, cheerleaders, legends and their team mascot, Big Red.

AWC also said that the event is part of their "Stress Less" event for finals week.

"This event is designed to show our appreciation for the Yuma Community and the individuals we serve. These events signify Arizona Western College’s continued commitment to creating a thriving community that supports local programming and services. We are thrilled by this opportunity and extend our appreciation to the Yuma community for allowing us the opportunity to serve as their choice for higher education for over 50 years,” said Dr. Nikki Hage, Dean of Students.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Cardinals and AWC staff will pack emergency food boxes for local families in need, according to AWC. This will occur from 11:00am to noon at the Yuma Community Food Bank.

