Yuma County
YPD to be on impaired driving detail for Cinco de Mayo

KYMA

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department will conduct impaired driving detail for the Cinco de Mayo holiday weekend.

The enforcement detail will take place from Thursday, May 4 to Sunday, May 7, and will be driving throughout the streets of Yuma, looking to stop and arrest drivers under the influence.

YPD also said that they will "actively enforce traffic laws," raise awareness about the dangers of driving under the influence, and to save lives on the roads.

Furthermore, YPD recommends following these steps to ensure a safe Cinco de Mayo holiday weekend:

  • Plan a safe way home *before* going to Cinco de Mayo parties.
  • Before drinking, find someone sober to be the designated driver and leave your car keys at home.
  • If you're impaired, call a cab, Uber, a sober friend or family member to pick you up.
  • If you see someone driving under the influence, immediately call 911.
  • If you know someone who is about drive while intoxicated, take their keys and help them make other arrangements to get where they're going safely.
Dillon Fuhrman

