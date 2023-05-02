15 students complete Paramedic Program

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Western College (AWC) held a graduation ceremony for 15 students training to be paramedics.

The ceremony occurred on Thursday, April 27, and this was for those who completed their Paramedic Program.

Overall, the Yuma Fire Department (YFD) recognized six members of their department who completed the program:

Mike Lowry

Ryan Herzog

Ramon Fraga

Adam Razo

Edwin Barcenas

Colvin Slattery

According to YFD, the students completed 1,000 classroom hours and over 800 field clinical hours. During that time, they studied at the Yuma Regional Medical Center's (YRMC) departments, such as:

Emergency Room

Pediatrics

Surgery

Labor and Delivery

YFD also said that they were trained by a Certified Emergency Paramedic (CEP). If you want to learn more about this, then click here.