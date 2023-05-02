Skip to Content
Yuma County
By
New
today at 11:55 AM
Published 12:30 PM

15 students complete Paramedic Program

Yuma Fire Department

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Western College (AWC) held a graduation ceremony for 15 students training to be paramedics.

The ceremony occurred on Thursday, April 27, and this was for those who completed their Paramedic Program.

Overall, the Yuma Fire Department (YFD) recognized six members of their department who completed the program:

  • Mike Lowry
  • Ryan Herzog
  • Ramon Fraga
  • Adam Razo
  • Edwin Barcenas
  • Colvin Slattery

According to YFD, the students completed 1,000 classroom hours and over 800 field clinical hours. During that time, they studied at the Yuma Regional Medical Center's (YRMC) departments, such as:

  • Emergency Room
  • Pediatrics
  • Surgery
  • Labor and Delivery

YFD also said that they were trained by a Certified Emergency Paramedic (CEP). If you want to learn more about this, then click here.

Article Topic Follows: Yuma County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content