15 students complete Paramedic Program
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Western College (AWC) held a graduation ceremony for 15 students training to be paramedics.
The ceremony occurred on Thursday, April 27, and this was for those who completed their Paramedic Program.
Overall, the Yuma Fire Department (YFD) recognized six members of their department who completed the program:
- Mike Lowry
- Ryan Herzog
- Ramon Fraga
- Adam Razo
- Edwin Barcenas
- Colvin Slattery
According to YFD, the students completed 1,000 classroom hours and over 800 field clinical hours. During that time, they studied at the Yuma Regional Medical Center's (YRMC) departments, such as:
- Emergency Room
- Pediatrics
- Surgery
- Labor and Delivery
YFD also said that they were trained by a Certified Emergency Paramedic (CEP). If you want to learn more about this, then click here.