Yuma County
today at 12:40 PM
Two men survive attempted homicide, YPD investigates

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Two men suffered non-life-threatening injuries in an attempted homicide, according to the Yuma Police Department (YPD).

The incident occurred at 2:38am on Saturday, April 29 when YPD responded to a welfare check in the area near Second Street and Madison Avenue.

During the initial investigation, YPD said that two men--one, a 25-year-old and the other, a 31-year-old--were struck by an car and the car fled the scene.

YPD said that they later found the car in the area near First Street and Fifth Avenue, where they arrested two suspects.

Fortunately, the victims had non-life-threatening injuries.

If you want to learn more about the case, or if you have any information regarding the case, then read the press release below.

Attempted-homicide-23-24244Download
