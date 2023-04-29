Skip to Content
Yuma County
today at 4:13 PM
Somerton Library hosts 12th Annual Dia Del Nino

KYMA

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Somerton Library hosted the Dia del Niño event Saturday. The event is to actively engage with the community and to offer library services to them.

It took place on the front lawn of the library from 9:00am till noon. This is the twelfth year for the Somerton Library hosting the event.

The library supervisor, Salvador Vera, says this is special for the children saying, "It gets the community together. It's a great program for the kids because every agency brings a gift, and there's a chance for every kid to get a gift."

The gifts Vera spoke of were bicycles, baskets, and even an arcade game.

Agencies that participated in the event include the Chicanos Por La Causa, Customs & Border Protection (CBP), The Humane Society of Yuma, and more.

The Somerton Library is also promoting their summer reading program. The program for this year's summer reading is "All together now."

