San Luis named safest city in Arizona

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of San Luis has been named one of the safest cities in Arizona.

The San Luis Police Department says it's all thanks to the collaboration between law enforcement and the community.

"We had a community forum a lot ago in which various residents of the city came and expressed their complaints and their suggestions we also have very wide closeness to the schools; it is something very important to us in addition to we have resource officers in the schools," said San Luis Police Department Public Information Officer Marco Santana.

San Luis only had 31 violent crimes last year moving it up on the list from safewise.com.

Abraham Retana

Send your story ideas and more to Abraham at:
abraham.retana@kecytv.com

