Jose Ramirez visited Yuma for meet and greet

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - For fans of boxing, Yuma residents were treated with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to meet junior welterweight boxing champion Jose Ramirez.

The meet and greet took place at Paradise Casino on Saturday from noon to 2:00pm.

Ramirez signed autographs on pictures he provided. He also signed on people’s boxing gloves and belts, and he even people’s hats. Ramirez also took pictures with fans.

“It’s good to be here. You know, to say hi to a different crowd and meet different fans who support boxing. I’m just here to have a good time," Ramirez expressed.

This is Ramirez's first time visiting Yuma.

“It’s been great. Last night at the Quechan, there was a tribute to Prince. It was a pretty cool show from a team from Las Vegas that came, and I got there just in time for that show.”

Promoting Davis vs. Garcia

While Ramirez enjoyed his time in Yuma, he was also there to promote the big boxing match billed as “It Doesn’t Get Any Better Than This.” Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia.

While the fight was in Las Vegas, Ramirez hosted the livestream at Paradise Casino.

As for who Ramirez was rooting for? He says, "It’s one of those fights that, even me as a professional, I can say something that can go completely different. It’s one of those fights.”

With a boxing record of 28-1, Ramirez spoke on his one loss in his impressive boxing career; his match against undisputed light-welterweight champion Josh Taylor

“If I had won that fight, I would have been the first Mexican-American fighter to hold all four belts in one division. That would have been history, but unfortunately, it was a short loss," Ramirez shared.

Reclaiming what he lost

After losing his match against Taylor, Ramirez came back and won his last two fights.

According to a press release by Paradise Casino, Ramirez is poised to reclaim what he lost: The World Title.

“There’s two fighters who will be fighting at the Madison square garden on June 10th," Ramirez detailed.

The June 10 match Ramirez spoke of is between Taylor and Teofimo Lopez. According to Ramirez, whoever wins that match will go on to fight him in sometime in September or October to reclaim the world title.

Davis was declared the winner of Saturday's boxing match, beating Garcia in a seventh round knockout.