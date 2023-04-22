Two people injured in car-motorcycle crash, YCSO investigates

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) responded to a report of a car-motorcycle crash.

According to a press release, the incident occurred on Saturday at approximately 12:47am in the area of Avenue B and County 13th Street.

During the investigation, YCSO said that the driver of a 2015 Nissan Versa, traveling eastbound on County 13th Street, failed to yield the right of way for the rider of the Harley Davidson motorcycle, heading south on Avenue B, and entered the intersection onto Avenue B. The motorcycle then collided with the driver side of the Versa, seriously injuring the Harley rider.

The Harley rider, a 58-year-old man of Yuma, was then transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) and was later flown to a hospital in Phoenix, according to YCSO. On the other hand, the Versa driver had minor injuries, and was taken to YRMC.

As of now, YCSO said that the case is ongoing, and that alcohol did not factor in the crash. If you have any information regarding the case, then dial (928) 783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. You can also visit YCSO's website to submit an anonymous tip.

If you want to learn more about the crash, then read the press release below.