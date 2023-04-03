YCSO notifies public of Level 2 Sex Offender

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) has released a notification regarding a Level 2 Sex Offender.

YCSO says that the offender, 57-year-old Rafael Flesher, will be residing in the area near South Avenue B. Additionally, YCSO described Flesher as five-feet, seven-inches tall, 225 pounds, and has gray hair and brown eyes.

In May of 2016, Flesher entered a plea agreement of guilty/no contest in the Yuma County Superior Court on one count of attempted molestation of a child. He was sentenced to ten years in the Arizona Department of Corrections, but only served over three-and-a-half years.

While YCSO said that Flesher is not wanted at this time, he is considered a Level 2 Sex Offender with an intermediate risk to reoffend.

YCSO also said the notification isn't meant to cause fear, but to inform the Yuma Community. If you want to learn more about this, then read the press release below.