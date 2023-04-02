YPD arrest man with warrants issued by local agencies

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) have arrested a man with warrants from the Yuma County Sheriff's Office and YPD themselves.

The arrest occurred on Sunday at approximately 9:32am in the area near South 43rd Drive and West 25th Place.

YPD responded to a residential disturbance when they learned that a man, barricaded inside the house with access to weapons, had a felony warrant issued by YCSO and a misdemeanor warrant issued by YPD.

During the standoff, YPD's Special Enforcement and Hostage Negotiations Teams responded to the scene. Eventually, the suspect surrendered and YPD took him into custody without further incident.

If you have any information regarding the case, then call YPD at (928) 783-4421 or call the 78-CRIME number at (928) 782-7463 to submit an anonymous tip.

If you want to learn more about this, then read the press release below.