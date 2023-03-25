Skip to Content
today at 12:58 PM
Medal of Honor recognition ceremony taking place at local VFW

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 1763 will hold a Medal of Honor recognition ceremony Saturday.

This is in honor of National Medal of Honor Day, and VFW Post 1763 will educate the public on the history and meaning of the Medal of Honor as well as show appreciation for the receipients.

The ceremony will take place VFW Post 1763 at 4:00pm. Tacos and drinks will be provided and the public is all welcome to come.

KYMA will have more information later tonight.

