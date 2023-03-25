City of San Luis hosts parade to honor Cesar Chavez

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of San Luis is hosting a two-day event to honor migrant farm workers activist Cesar Chavez.

The first of two events was a parade along Urtuzuastigui and 10th street. The parade occurred Saturday at 9:00am.

The organizations who participated in the parade include Grupo de Danza Rio Colorado, Walmart, Molina's Security Service, the Yuma County Sheriff's Office, and San Luis Police Department.

The city will then host the next event on March 31, which coincides with Chavez's birthday. Located at 741 Cesar Chavez Street, it will be a cultural event and will start at 2:00pm, and will go until 5:00pm.